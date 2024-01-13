Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Stock Jumped 4.90% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s traded shares were 3.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $125.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.05% or -$3.93. The 52-week high for the DXCM share is $139.55, that puts it down -11.64 from that peak though still a striking 40.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $74.75. The company’s market capitalization is $48.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.08 million shares over the past three months.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.38. DXCM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) registered a -3.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.05% in intraday trading to $125.00 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.82%, and it has moved by 4.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.75%. The short interest in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) is 18.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $142.13, which implies an increase of 12.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $170.00 respectively. As a result, DXCM is trading at a discount of -36.0% off the target high and 12.0% off the low.

Dexcom Inc (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dexcom Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dexcom Inc (DXCM) shares have gone down -8.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.52% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.50% this quarter and then jump 64.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.01 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $923.1 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $815.2 million and $720.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.80% and then jump by 28.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 64.34% in 2024, the next five years will return 33.95% per annum.

DXCM Dividends

Dexcom Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

Dexcom Inc insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.63%, with the float percentage being 101.08%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,370 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 44.28 million shares (or 11.42% of all shares), a total value of $5.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.25 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dexcom Inc (DXCM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.56 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.23 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.19 billion.