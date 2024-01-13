Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Has Grown 3.31% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s traded shares were 5.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.53% or -$0.34. The 52-week high for the DB share is $14.02, that puts it down -7.1 from that peak though still a striking 32.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.85. The company’s market capitalization is $26.30B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.65 million shares over the past three months.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.53. DB has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) trade information

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) registered a -2.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.53% in intraday trading to $13.09 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.66%, and it has moved by 1.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.31%. The short interest in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) is 10.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.68, which implies an increase of 4.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.80 and $18.30 respectively. As a result, DB is trading at a discount of -39.8% off the target high and 25.13% off the low.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Deutsche Bank AG has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deutsche Bank AG (DB) shares have gone up 21.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.10% against 8.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.42 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 15.38% in 2024, the next five years will return 1.34% per annum.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Deutsche Bank AG is 0.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Deutsche Bank AG insiders own 7.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.78%, with the float percentage being 43.17%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 597 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 76.41 million shares (or 3.74% of all shares), a total value of $804.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 67.39 million shares, is of Hudson Executive Capital, LP’s that is approximately 3.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $709.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 26.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $299.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.97 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $168.15 million.