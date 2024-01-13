Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) Has Gained 11.59% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s traded shares were 3.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.79% or $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $15.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.08 million shares over the past three months.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.57. CRBG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) trade information

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) registered a 0.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.79% in intraday trading to $24.17 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.87%, and it has moved by 16.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.47%. The short interest in Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) is 7.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.59 day(s) to cover.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Corebridge Financial Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) shares have gone up 37.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.46% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.40% this quarter and then jump 17.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.49 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.23 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.34 billion and $5.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.90% and then drop by -2.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 40.64% in 2024, the next five years will return 16.60% per annum.

CRBG Dividends

Corebridge Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Corebridge Financial Inc. is 2.69, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)’s Major holders