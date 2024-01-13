Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) Is Up 6.07% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s traded shares were 3.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.36% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the CRK share is $13.67, that puts it down -53.42 from that peak though still a striking 6.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.29. The company’s market capitalization is $2.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.87 million shares over the past three months.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CRK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) registered a 3.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.36% in intraday trading to $8.91 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.11%, and it has moved by 6.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.91%. The short interest in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 22.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.44, which implies an increase of 22.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, CRK is trading at a discount of -68.35% off the target high and 10.21% off the low.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comstock Resources, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares have gone down -21.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -84.72% against -31.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -81.90% this quarter and then drop -24.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -57.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $428.52 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $461.03 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $922.38 million and $489.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -53.50% and then drop by -5.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -85.35% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comstock Resources, Inc. is 0.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Comstock Resources, Inc. insiders own 67.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.33%, with the float percentage being 105.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 319 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 15.35 million shares (or 5.51% of all shares), a total value of $136.73 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.79 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $96.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 6.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.93 million, or about 1.77% of the stock, which is worth about $43.95 million.