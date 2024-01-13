Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL)’s 1.16% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL)’s traded shares were 5.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.43% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the CL share is $82.09, that puts it down -1.46 from that peak though still a striking 16.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.62. The company’s market capitalization is $66.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.73 million shares over the past three months.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.91. CL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.77.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) trade information

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) registered a 0.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.43% in intraday trading to $80.91 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.16%, and it has moved by 2.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.90%. The short interest in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) is 9.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.07, which implies an increase of 4.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $75.00 and $92.00 respectively. As a result, CL is trading at a discount of -13.71% off the target high and 7.3% off the low.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Colgate-Palmolive Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) shares have gone up 5.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.08% against 1.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.46 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.48 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.63 billion and $4.77 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.70% and then drop by -6.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.37%. While earnings are projected to return 8.08% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.91% per annum.

CL Dividends

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Colgate-Palmolive Co. is 1.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL)’s Major holders

Colgate-Palmolive Co. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.49%, with the float percentage being 83.57%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,186 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 79.48 million shares (or 9.65% of all shares), a total value of $6.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.84 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.52 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 25.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.08 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.86 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.61 billion.