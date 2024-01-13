Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) Stock Jumped 3.24% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC)’s traded shares were 2.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $78.81, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.66. The 52-week high for the CNC share is $79.83, that puts it down -1.29 from that peak though still a striking 22.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.83. The company’s market capitalization is $42.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.17 million shares over the past three months.

Centene Corp. (CNC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.05. CNC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Centene Corp. (CNC) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $78.81 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.85%, and it has moved by 3.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.47%. The short interest in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) is 5.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.39, which implies an increase of 9.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $73.30 and $110.00 respectively. As a result, CNC is trading at a discount of -39.58% off the target high and 6.99% off the low.

Centene Corp. (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centene Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centene Corp. (CNC) shares have gone up 20.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.05% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 0.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.16 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.14 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.56 billion and $36.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.70% and then jump by 0.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.49%. While earnings are projected to return 13.53% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.71% per annum.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

