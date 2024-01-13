Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)’s traded shares were 2.17 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $77.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.47% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the CP share is $85.40, that puts it down -10.31 from that peak though still a striking 10.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.92. The company’s market capitalization is $72.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.56 million shares over the past three months.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.81. CP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) trade information

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) registered a 0.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.47% in intraday trading to $77.42 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.54%, and it has moved by 4.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.12%. The short interest in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) is 12.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) shares have gone down -3.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.81% against 4.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.90% this quarter and then jump 13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.74 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.68 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.82 billion and $1.71 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.60% and then jump by 56.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.72%. While earnings are projected to return 0.05% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.59% per annum.

CP Dividends

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 29 and February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is 0.57, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)’s Major holders

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited insiders own 0.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.73%, with the float percentage being 77.75%. TCI Fund Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,293 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 55.86 million shares (or 6.00% of all shares), a total value of $4.51 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.01 million shares, is of Royal Bank of Canada’s that is approximately 5.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.28 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 12.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.02 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.94 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $802.68 million.