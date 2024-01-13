Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) Given A -22.6% drop From High?

During the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares were 16.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.89% or -$0.69. The 52-week high for the HOOD share is $13.51, that puts it down -22.6 from that peak though still a striking 28.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.91. The company’s market capitalization is $9.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 12.83 million shares over the past three months.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.81. HOOD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) registered a -5.89% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.89% in intraday trading to $11.02 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.32%, and it has moved by -5.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.80%. The short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) is 37.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Robinhood Markets Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) shares have gone down -10.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.30% against -3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 89.50% this quarter and then jump 103.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $448.92 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $482.39 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $380 million and $424.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.10% and then jump by 13.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 44.72% in 2024.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc insiders own 8.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.74%, with the float percentage being 80.46%. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 495 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 57.87 million shares (or 7.84% of all shares), a total value of $637.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57.26 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 7.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $631.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 21.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $234.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.63 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $216.33 million.