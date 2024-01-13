Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Rose 58.28% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares were 17.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.99% or $3.26. The 52-week high for the CCJ share is $46.95, that puts it up 5.95 from that peak though still a striking 52.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.69. The company’s market capitalization is $21.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.91 million shares over the past three months.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.42. CCJ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Cameco Corporation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) registered a 6.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.99% in intraday trading to $49.92 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.15%, and it has moved by 8.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 96.69%. The short interest in Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) is 14.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.09, which implies an increase of 29.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $64.98 and $76.00 respectively. As a result, CCJ is trading at a discount of -52.24% off the target high and -30.17% off the low.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cameco Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares have gone up 58.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 184.00% against 9.60.

While earnings are projected to return 157.16% in 2024, the next five years will return 48.69% per annum.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cameco Corp. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corp. insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.44%, with the float percentage being 74.54%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 875 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.55 million shares (or 5.20% of all shares), a total value of $706.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.31 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $479.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 12.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $482.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.45 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $358.6 million.