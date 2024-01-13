Camber Energy Inc (AMEX: CEI) Are Up 5.56%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares were 3.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.40% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CEI share is $2.48, that puts it down -1277.78 from that peak though still a striking 5.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.17. The company’s market capitalization is $19.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.97 million shares over the past three months.

Camber Energy Inc (CEI) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5.00. CEI has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Camber Energy Inc (CEI) registered a -2.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.40% in intraday trading to $0.18 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.36%, and it has moved by -19.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.42%. The short interest in Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is 6.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 96.67%.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Camber Energy Inc insiders own 3.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.44%, with the float percentage being 2.54%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.64 million shares (or 0.59% of all shares), a total value of $0.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $80011.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Camber Energy Inc (CEI) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.33 million, or about 0.31% of the stock, which is worth about $60756.0.