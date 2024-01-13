British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE: BTI): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s traded shares were 3.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the BTI share is $39.08, that puts it down -29.66 from that peak though still a striking 5.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.35. The company’s market capitalization is $67.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.93 million shares over the past three months.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. BTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) trade information

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.53% in intraday trading to $30.14 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.46%, and it has moved by 4.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.57%. The short interest in British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI) is 7.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.72, which implies an increase of 1.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, BTI is trading at a discount of -42.67% off the target high and 23.69% off the low.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that British American Tobacco Plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) shares have gone down -8.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.36% against 0.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -31.31%. While earnings are projected to return 5.10% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.80% per annum.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco Plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for British American Tobacco Plc ADR is 3.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

British American Tobacco Plc ADR (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

British American Tobacco Plc ADR insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.54%, with the float percentage being 7.56%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 627 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.96 million shares (or 1.03% of all shares), a total value of $762.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $553.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of British American Tobacco Plc ADR (BTI) shares are American Mutual Fund Inc and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that American Mutual Fund Inc owns about 11.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $367.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.59 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $301.14 million.