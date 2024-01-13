BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Continues To Thrive In 2024, As Its Stock Is Down -4.68% Year-To-Date

During the last session, BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS)’s traded shares were 4.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.92% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the BRFS share is $3.09, that puts it down -16.6 from that peak though still a striking 60.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $4.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.41 million shares over the past three months.

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.11. BRFS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) registered a 3.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.92% in intraday trading to $2.65 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.32%, and it has moved by -2.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 59.64%. The short interest in BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS) is 7.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.18, which implies an increase of 79.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.30 and $16.50 respectively. As a result, BRFS is trading at a discount of -522.64% off the target high and -213.21% off the low.

BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BRF S.A. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) shares have gone up 45.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.29% against 7.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 118.80% this quarter and then jump 88.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.91 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.69 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.81 billion and $2.54 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.50% and then jump by 6.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.83%. While earnings are projected to return 33.76% in 2024.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

BRF S.A. ADR insiders own 0.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.56%, with the float percentage being 5.56%. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 114 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 16.61 million shares (or 0.99% of all shares), a total value of $44.03 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.9 million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $36.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) shares are Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 6.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.47 million, or about 0.27% of the stock, which is worth about $11.84 million.