BP plc ADR (NYSE: BP) Is Likely To Shrink By -371.08% Or More

During the last session, BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP)’s traded shares were 8.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.72% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the BP share is $41.38, that puts it down -18.7 from that peak though still a striking 3.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.62. The company’s market capitalization is $98.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.55 million shares over the past three months.

BP plc ADR (BP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.93. BP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.14.

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) trade information

BP plc ADR (BP) registered a 0.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.72% in intraday trading to $34.86 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.25%, and it has moved by 0.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.51%. The short interest in BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP) is 4.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.40, which implies a decrease of -371.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.29 and $12.63 respectively. As a result, BP is trading at a premium of 63.77% off the target high and 81.96% off the low.

BP plc ADR (BP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BP plc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BP plc ADR (BP) shares have gone down -1.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.51% against -17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.90% this quarter and then drop -35.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $52.46 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.14 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $69.26 billion and $56.95 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -24.30% and then drop by -4.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -44.04% in 2024.

BP Dividends

BP plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for BP plc ADR is 1.69, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

BP plc ADR (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

BP plc ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.80%, with the float percentage being 11.80%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,258 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 21.46 million shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $747.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.29 million shares, is of Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 0.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $742.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BP plc ADR (BP) shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that DFA International Core Equity Portfolio owns about 3.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.46 million, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $120.57 million.