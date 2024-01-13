Boom Or Bust? Where Will Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares were 6.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.58% or -$1.52. The 52-week high for the RBLX share is $47.65, that puts it down -16.45 from that peak though still a striking 39.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.88. The company’s market capitalization is $25.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.73 million shares over the past three months.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. RBLX has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) registered a -3.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.58% in intraday trading to $40.92 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.96%, and it has moved by -2.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.38%. The short interest in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 20.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roblox Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares have gone down -4.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.23% against 21.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -14.60% this quarter and then drop -2.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $907.83 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $899.43 million and $773.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.40% and then jump by 17.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -76.18%. While earnings are projected to return -23.64% in 2024, the next five years will return -8.10% per annum.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders