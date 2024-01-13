Boom Or Bust? Where Will Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)’s traded shares were 3.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.61% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the DOC share is $16.34, that puts it down -18.75 from that peak though still a striking 23.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.52. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.70 million shares over the past three months.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.43. DOC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) trade information

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) registered a 2.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.61% in intraday trading to $13.76 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.17%, and it has moved by 12.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.29%. The short interest in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is 3.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.90, which implies an increase of 1.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, DOC is trading at a discount of -30.81% off the target high and 20.06% off the low.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Physicians Realty Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) shares have gone down -4.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -3.85% against -6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $139.36 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $138.88 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $132.56 million and $134.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.10% and then jump by 3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.82%. While earnings are projected to return -56.66% in 2024, the next five years will return -10.10% per annum.

DOC Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Physicians Realty Trust is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)’s Major holders

Physicians Realty Trust insiders own 1.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.82%, with the float percentage being 98.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 502 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 40.47 million shares (or 16.97% of all shares), a total value of $556.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 14.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $484.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 9.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $135.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.37 million, or about 3.09% of the stock, which is worth about $101.42 million.