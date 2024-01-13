Boom Or Bust: Where Does TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.84. The 52-week high for the TCON share is $2.19, that puts it down -1188.24 from that peak though still a striking 23.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.13. The company’s market capitalization is $5.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.17 million shares over the past three months.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. TCON has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) registered a -2.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.70% in intraday trading to $0.17 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.76%, and it has moved by 2.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -90.22%. The short interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.52 day(s) to cover.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) shares have gone down -43.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 88.49% against 15.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.33%. While earnings are projected to return 74.58% in 2024.

TCON Dividends

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 06 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 7.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.81%, with the float percentage being 40.78%. Opaleye Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 4.76 million shares (or 15.30% of all shares), a total value of $0.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.77 million shares, is of Ikarian Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 8.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (TCON) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $61187.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $44461.0.