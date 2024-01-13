Boom Or Bust: Where Does CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s traded shares were 2.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.13. The 52-week high for the COMM share is $9.34, that puts it down -278.14 from that peak though still a striking 45.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.34. The company’s market capitalization is $523.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.83 million shares over the past three months.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.78. COMM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.85%, and it has moved by 18.18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.02%. The short interest in CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) is 8.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.22, which implies a decrease of -11.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, COMM is trading at a discount of -21.46% off the target high and 19.03% off the low.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CommScope Holding Company Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) shares have gone down -54.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -56.02% against 9.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -87.80% this quarter and then drop -82.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.48 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -56.87% in 2024.

COMM Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

CommScope Holding Company Inc insiders own 3.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.64%, with the float percentage being 93.78%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 34.33 million shares (or 16.20% of all shares), a total value of $193.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.95 million shares, is of Fpr Partners Llc’s that is approximately 9.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $117.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) shares are First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund owns about 9.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.27 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $35.3 million.