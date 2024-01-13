Boom Or Bust: Where Does AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AWIN) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s traded shares were 1.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.18. The 52-week high for the AWIN share is $18.00, that puts it down -14900.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $7.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.01 million shares over the past three months.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. AWIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) trade information

AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) registered a -3.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.61% in intraday trading to $0.12 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.65%, and it has moved by -5.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.85%. The short interest in AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN) is 1.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.27 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.14 million by the end of Jun 2023.

AWIN Dividends

AERWINS Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AERWINS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AWIN)’s Major holders

AERWINS Technologies Inc insiders own 34.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.14%, with the float percentage being 1.75%. Walleye Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $66888.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of First Foundation Advisors’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $63000.0.

Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd owns about 4304.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1308.0 market value.