Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)’s Stock Is Down -11.97% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the last session, Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s traded shares were 2.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.10% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the BAX share is $50.21, that puts it down -25.53 from that peak though still a striking 22.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.01. The company’s market capitalization is $20.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.79 million shares over the past three months.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.44. BAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.86.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) trade information

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) registered a -0.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.10% in intraday trading to $40.00 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.15%, and it has moved by 9.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.97%. The short interest in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is 9.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.83, which implies an increase of 4.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $52.00 respectively. As a result, BAX is trading at a discount of -30.0% off the target high and 12.5% off the low.

Baxter International Inc. (BAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Baxter International Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares have gone down -14.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.71% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.30% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.8 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.62 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.89 billion and $3.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.40% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -26.10% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.07% per annum.

BAX Dividends

Baxter International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Baxter International Inc. is 1.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)’s Major holders

Baxter International Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.66%, with the float percentage being 89.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,234 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 65.35 million shares (or 12.88% of all shares), a total value of $2.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 60.33 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.41 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baxter International Inc. (BAX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $630.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.17 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $486.75 million.