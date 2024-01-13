As The Stock Falls By -17.31% Year-To-Date, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2024

During the last session, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.55% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the ETWO share is $7.20, that puts it down -98.35 from that peak though still a striking 40.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.65 million shares over the past three months.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ETWO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) registered a 0.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.55% in intraday trading to $3.63 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.15%, and it has moved by 1.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.09%. The short interest in E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) is 13.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.88 day(s) to cover.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that E2open Parent Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) shares have gone down -29.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.00% against 19.60.

While earnings are projected to return -31.21% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.15% per annum.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

E2open Parent Holdings Inc insiders own 3.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 114.07%, with the float percentage being 118.12%. Insight Holdings Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 191 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 49.83 million shares (or 16.43% of all shares), a total value of $279.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.69 million shares, is of Francisco Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 12.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $216.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) shares are Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Baron Small Cap Fund owns about 6.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.75 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $32.19 million.