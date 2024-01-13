American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG)’s Stock Is Up 32.36%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s traded shares were 2.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.31% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the AIG share is $69.76, that puts it down -3.35 from that peak though still a striking 32.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.66. The company’s market capitalization is $47.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.41 million shares over the past three months.

American International Group Inc (AIG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.74. AIG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) trade information

American International Group Inc (AIG) registered a 0.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.31% in intraday trading to $67.50 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.19%, and it has moved by 0.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.37%. The short interest in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is 6.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.32, which implies an increase of 11.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $66.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, AIG is trading at a discount of -27.41% off the target high and 2.22% off the low.

American International Group Inc (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American International Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American International Group Inc (AIG) shares have gone up 17.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.15% against 13.00.

While earnings are projected to return 46.83% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.80% per annum.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American International Group Inc is 1.43, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.11 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)’s Major holders