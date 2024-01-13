After Unilever plc ADR (NYSE: UL) Surges -20.04% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL)’s traded shares were 2.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.72% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the UL share is $55.99, that puts it down -13.94 from that peak though still a striking 6.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.16. The company’s market capitalization is $122.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.53 million shares over the past three months.

Unilever plc ADR (UL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.67. UL has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Unilever plc ADR (UL) registered a 0.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.72% in intraday trading to $49.14 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.78%, and it has moved by 3.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.59%. The short interest in Unilever plc ADR (NYSE:UL) is 1.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.65, which implies an increase of 1.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.72 and $58.99 respectively. As a result, UL is trading at a discount of -20.04% off the target high and 23.24% off the low.

Statistics show that Unilever plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unilever plc ADR (UL) shares have gone down -6.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 6.27% against 1.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.28%. While earnings are projected to return 2.16% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.20% per annum.

Unilever plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Unilever plc ADR is 1.87, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

