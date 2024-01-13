After Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Surges -240.91% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares were 35.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.00% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the DNN share is $1.89, that puts it up 4.55 from that peak though still a striking 53.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.11 million shares over the past three months.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.57. DNN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc..

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) registered a 10.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.00% in intraday trading to $1.98 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.28%, and it has moved by 9.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.67%. The short interest in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is 38.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.53, which implies an increase of 43.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $6.75 respectively. As a result, DNN is trading at a discount of -240.91% off the target high and -26.26% off the low.

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denison Mines Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denison Mines Corp (DNN) shares have gone up 59.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 100.00% against 9.60.

While earnings are projected to return 106.39% in 2024.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders