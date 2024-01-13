Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) Is Decrease -7.33%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.88% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the AMTX share is $8.99, that puts it down -129.34 from that peak though still a striking 70.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $154.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 487.61K shares over the past three months.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

Aemetis Inc (AMTX) registered a -1.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.88% in intraday trading to $3.92 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.97%, and it has moved by -14.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.33%. The short interest in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) is 5.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.62 day(s) to cover.

Aemetis Inc (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aemetis Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aemetis Inc (AMTX) shares have gone down -45.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.63% against -41.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.60% this quarter and then jump 58.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -25.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.81 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $86.89 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $66.73 million and $59.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.10% and then jump by 46.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.29%. While earnings are projected to return 66.86% in 2024.

AMTX Dividends

Aemetis Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Aemetis Inc insiders own 10.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.97%, with the float percentage being 29.98%. Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.1 million shares (or 5.41% of all shares), a total value of $15.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.81 million shares, is of Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aemetis Inc (AMTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and GMO Resources Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $3.65 million.