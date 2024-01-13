ACMR’s 28.60% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.39% or $1.31. The 52-week high for the ACMR share is $21.36, that puts it up 2.06 from that peak though still a striking 59.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.29. ACMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) registered a 6.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.39% in intraday trading to $21.81 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 28.60%, and it has moved by 28.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 111.34%. The short interest in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 3.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.30, which implies an increase of 17.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.10 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, ACMR is trading at a discount of -46.72% off the target high and -1.33% off the low.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ACM Research Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ACM Research Inc (ACMR) shares have gone up 63.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 60.24% against 46.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.50% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $149.28 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $120.27 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $108.54 million and $74.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.50% and then jump by 62.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 58.33% in 2024, the next five years will return 42.74% per annum.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

ACM Research Inc insiders own 21.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.80%, with the float percentage being 74.09%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 221 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.68 million shares (or 6.70% of all shares), a total value of $48.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $44.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ACM Research Inc (ACMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.41 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 million, or about 2.01% of the stock, which is worth about $19.39 million.