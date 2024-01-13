Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Could Post A 3.31% Or More Growth

During the last session, Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s traded shares were 2.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $356.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.40% or $8.36. The 52-week high for the ACN share is $355.38, that puts it up 0.27 from that peak though still a striking 31.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $242.80. The company’s market capitalization is $223.42B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

Accenture plc (ACN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.89. ACN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.65.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) trade information

Accenture plc (ACN) registered a 2.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.40% in intraday trading to $356.33 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.86%, and it has moved by 3.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.77%. The short interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is 6.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $368.51, which implies an increase of 3.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $320.00 and $410.00 respectively. As a result, ACN is trading at a discount of -15.06% off the target high and 10.2% off the low.

Accenture plc (ACN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accenture plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accenture plc (ACN) shares have gone up 12.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.71% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1.50% this quarter and then jump 3.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.84 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.04 billion by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.18%. While earnings are projected to return 4.85% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.70% per annum.

ACN Dividends

Accenture plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Accenture plc is 4.91, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s Major holders