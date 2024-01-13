A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW)

During the last session, Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW)’s traded shares were 8.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $65.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.05% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the SCHW share is $84.51, that puts it down -29.56 from that peak though still a striking 31.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.00. The company’s market capitalization is $115.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.32 million shares over the past three months.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.86. SCHW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Charles Schwab Corporation (The.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) trade information

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) registered a -0.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.05% in intraday trading to $65.23 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.97%, and it has moved by 1.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.81%. The short interest in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) is 21.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $74.32, which implies an increase of 12.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, SCHW is trading at a discount of -37.97% off the target high and 17.22% off the low.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Charles Schwab Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) shares have gone up 11.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.26% against -3.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.81%. While earnings are projected to return -20.23% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.48% per annum.

SCHW Dividends

Charles Schwab Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Charles Schwab Corp. is 0.99, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW)’s Major holders

Charles Schwab Corp. insiders own 6.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.03%, with the float percentage being 89.69%. Toronto Dominion Bank is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,217 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 225.99 million shares (or 12.77% of all shares), a total value of $12.81 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 122.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.96 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 52.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.98 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 46.91 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $2.66 billion.