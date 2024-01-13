A Quick Glance At Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) Stock: It Is up 30.58% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -0.19 Percent

During the last session, Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)’s traded shares were 2.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the RITM share is $11.15, that puts it down -4.6 from that peak though still a striking 30.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.40. The company’s market capitalization is $5.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.55 million shares over the past three months.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.27. RITM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $10.66 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.50%, and it has moved by 1.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.41%. The short interest in Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) is 6.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.85, which implies an increase of 10.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, RITM is trading at a discount of -21.95% off the target high and 1.5% off the low.

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rithm Capital Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) shares have gone up 12.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.33% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.20% this quarter and then jump 8.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $446.41 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $448.67 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $365.54 million and $346.61 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.10% and then jump by 29.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.63%. While earnings are projected to return 38.39% in 2024, the next five years will return 14.14% per annum.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Rithm Capital Corporation is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM)’s Major holders

Rithm Capital Corporation insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.21%, with the float percentage being 46.52%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 525 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 46.25 million shares (or 9.57% of all shares), a total value of $432.46 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $245.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $143.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.47 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $116.59 million.