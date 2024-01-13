A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR), As It Continued To Rise 1.68% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s traded shares were 2.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.23% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the HR share is $22.35, that puts it down -27.57 from that peak though still a striking 20.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.86. The company’s market capitalization is $6.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 million shares over the past three months.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.09. HR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) trade information

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) registered a 0.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.23% in intraday trading to $17.52 this Friday, 01/12/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.91%, and it has moved by 12.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.33%. The short interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) is 10.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) shares have gone down -7.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.10% against -6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.20% this quarter and then jump 47.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $342.19 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $340.03 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $329.4 million and $329 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.90% and then jump by 3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.14%. While earnings are projected to return -759.24% in 2024.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.01%, with the float percentage being 104.64%. Cohen & Steers Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 562 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 64.41 million shares (or 16.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.13 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53.83 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 14.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $943.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 15.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $275.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.89 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $208.37 million.