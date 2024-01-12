Year-To-Date, Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) Price Has Decrease -22.01%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s traded shares were 1.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $4.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.07 million shares over the past three months.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. NVVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) trade information

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) registered a -2.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.90% in intraday trading to $0.10 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.97%, and it has moved by -43.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.58%. The short interest in Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) is 1.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.60% this quarter and then jump 65.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.22 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.15 million and $1.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 161.80% and then jump by 251.70% in the coming quarter.

NVVE Dividends

Nuvve Holding Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE)’s Major holders

Nuvve Holding Corp insiders own 19.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.71%, with the float percentage being 17.02%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 2.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.48 million shares, is of Yaupon Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvve Holding Corp (NVVE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.