Year-To-Date, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) Price Has Decrease -5.65%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.71% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the NR share is $7.62, that puts it down -21.73 from that peak though still a striking 45.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $533.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 866.20K shares over the past three months.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) trade information

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) registered a -0.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.71% in intraday trading to $6.26, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.96%, and it has moved by -5.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.79%. The short interest in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) is 1.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Newpark Resources, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) shares have gone up 19.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.62% against 19.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 275.00% this quarter and then jump 133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $171.13 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $176.22 million by the end of Mar 2024.

NR Dividends

Newpark Resources, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)’s Major holders

Newpark Resources, Inc. insiders own 10.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.57%, with the float percentage being 87.46%. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 200 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 8.56% of all shares), a total value of $38.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $30.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $10.67 million.