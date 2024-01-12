What To Expect As Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CFG) Delivers An 14.31% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.62% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the CFG share is $44.82, that puts it down -41.17 from that peak though still a striking 28.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.77. The company’s market capitalization is $14.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.60 million shares over the past three months.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) registered a -2.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.62% in intraday trading to $31.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.84%, and it has moved by 8.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.43%. The short interest in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) is 18.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.3 day(s) to cover.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citizens Financial Group Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) shares have gone up 14.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.80% against -15.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.00% this quarter and then drop -24.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.96 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.2 billion and $2.13 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.30% and then drop by -8.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.75%. While earnings are projected to return -16.00% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.85% per annum.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Citizens Financial Group Inc is 1.69, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.31 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.