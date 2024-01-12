We Just Learned Something New! After XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP)’s 2.53% Gain This Week

During the recent session, XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.33% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the XP share is $27.71, that puts it down -7.36 from that peak though still a striking 60.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.30. The company’s market capitalization is $14.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.22 million shares over the past three months.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

XP Inc (XP) registered a 2.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.33% in intraday trading to $25.81, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.53%, and it has moved by 15.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.90%. The short interest in XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP) is 7.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

XP Inc (XP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that XP Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. XP Inc (XP) shares have gone up 12.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.32% against 5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.20% this quarter and then jump 40.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $848.59 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $844.71 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $646.82 million and $654.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.20% and then jump by 29.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.65%. While earnings are projected to return 18.01% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.70% per annum.

XP Dividends

XP Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for XP Inc is 0.84, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

XP Inc (NASDAQ:XP)’s Major holders

XP Inc insiders own 4.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.47%, with the float percentage being 70.36%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 30.28 million shares (or 6.96% of all shares), a total value of $779.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.62 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $762.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of XP Inc (XP) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 17.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $457.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.48 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $321.43 million.