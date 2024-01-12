We Just Learned Something New! After Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO)’s 0.72% Gain This Week

During the last session, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s traded shares were 16.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $50.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.40% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the CSCO share is $58.19, that puts it down -15.36 from that peak though still a striking 9.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.56. The company’s market capitalization is $204.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 15.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.29 million shares over the past three months.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. CSCO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 17 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.84.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) registered a 0.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.40% in intraday trading to $50.44 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.72%, and it has moved by 2.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.34%. The short interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 42.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.76, which implies an increase of 2.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $55.40 respectively. As a result, CSCO is trading at a discount of -9.83% off the target high and 14.75% off the low.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cisco Systems, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) shares have gone down -2.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 8.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.50% this quarter and then drop -8.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.71 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.14 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 173.71%. While earnings are projected to return -0.49% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.41% per annum.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cisco Systems, Inc. is 1.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Cisco Systems, Inc. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.33%, with the float percentage being 77.38%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,911 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 383.93 million shares (or 9.47% of all shares), a total value of $19.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 347.57 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.98 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 114.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.92 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 97.52 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $5.05 billion.