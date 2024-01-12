Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) Rose 39.35% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -2.16% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $74.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.37% or $2.42. The 52-week high for the TWLO share is $79.70, that puts it down -7.37 from that peak though still a striking 39.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.02. The company’s market capitalization is $13.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) trade information

Twilio Inc (TWLO) registered a 3.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.37% in intraday trading to $74.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.53%, and it has moved by 4.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.05%. The short interest in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) is 4.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Twilio Inc (TWLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twilio Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twilio Inc (TWLO) shares have gone up 10.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,540.00% against 19.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 163.60% this quarter and then jump 14.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.04 billion as predicted by 26 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 23 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.05 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.02 billion and $1.01 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.70% and then jump by 4.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -57.87%. While earnings are projected to return 1548.42% in 2024.

TWLO Dividends

Twilio Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s Major holders

Twilio Inc insiders own 1.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.65%, with the float percentage being 80.09%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 868 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 17.57 million shares (or 9.70% of all shares), a total value of $1.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $748.85 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twilio Inc (TWLO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $395.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.83 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $355.54 million.