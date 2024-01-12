TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Have Dropped -17.48% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ)’s traded shares were 14.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.57% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the RNAZ share is $21.40, that puts it down -15185.71 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.12. The company’s market capitalization is $3.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.81 million shares over the past three months.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. RNAZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) trade information

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) registered a 10.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.57% in intraday trading to $0.14 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.85%, and it has moved by -27.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.79%. The short interest in TransCode Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RNAZ) is 0.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TransCode Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TransCode Therapeutics Inc (RNAZ) shares have gone down -94.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.37% against 11.70.

RNAZ Dividends

TransCode Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.