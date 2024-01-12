Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC)

During the last session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s traded shares were 2.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.96% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ULCC share is $14.10, that puts it down -168.57 from that peak though still a striking 39.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.19. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.58 million shares over the past three months.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.83. ULCC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) registered a 0.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.96% in intraday trading to $5.25 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.37%, and it has moved by 10.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.32%. The short interest in Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) is 13.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.76 day(s) to cover.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontier Group Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) shares have gone down -46.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -50.00% against -5.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -227.80% this quarter and then drop -300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $892.07 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $846.32 million by the end of Mar 2024.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 18 and March 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.