Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT)

During the recent session, DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s traded shares were 2.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.41% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the DHT share is $12.13, that puts it down -9.58 from that peak though still a striking 34.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.30. The company’s market capitalization is $1.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) trade information

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) registered a 3.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.41% in intraday trading to $11.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.23%, and it has moved by 16.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.38%. The short interest in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) is 3.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.69 day(s) to cover.

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DHT Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) shares have gone up 28.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 258.62% against -9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.20% this quarter and then jump 65.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $104 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.04 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $116.74 million and $93.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -10.90% and then jump by 42.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.51%. While earnings are projected to return 536.83% in 2024, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DHT Holdings Inc is 1.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

DHT Holdings Inc insiders own 16.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.60%, with the float percentage being 77.77%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 255 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.19 million shares (or 8.11% of all shares), a total value of $112.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.31 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $96.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 4.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.47 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $32.08 million.