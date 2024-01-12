The Time Is Right To Purchase VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR)

During the last session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.71% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the VVPR share is $11.70, that puts it down -436.7 from that peak though still a striking 30.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $6.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 48370.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 53.37K shares over the past three months.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. VVPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) registered a 5.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.71% in intraday trading to $2.18 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.81%, and it has moved by 26.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.77%. The short interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) is 23540.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

VivoPower International PLC insiders own 48.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.34%, with the float percentage being 0.67%.