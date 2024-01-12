The Time Is Right To Purchase Core & Main Inc (NYSE: CNM)

During the recent session, Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s traded shares were 0.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.17% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CNM share is $41.16, that puts it down -0.41 from that peak though still a striking 50.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.25. The company’s market capitalization is $7.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.17 million shares over the past three months.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Core & Main Inc (CNM) registered a 0.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.17% in intraday trading to $40.99, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.98%, and it has moved by 6.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 89.94%. The short interest in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) is 11.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.65 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Core & Main Inc (CNM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Core & Main Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Core & Main Inc (CNM) shares have gone up 30.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.57% against 8.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.66 billion by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 74.76%. While earnings are projected to return 3.52% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.53% per annum.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Core & Main Inc insiders own 0.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 127.16%, with the float percentage being 127.35%. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 375 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 121.8 million shares (or 71.94% of all shares), a total value of $3.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $260.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Core & Main Inc (CNM) shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund owns about 3.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.88 million, or about 1.70% of the stock, which is worth about $90.41 million.