The PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) Stock Jumped 101.83% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s traded shares were 1.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.75% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PLBY share is $3.80, that puts it down -187.88 from that peak though still a striking 67.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.43. The company’s market capitalization is $97.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 714.36K shares over the past three months.

PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. PLBY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) registered a -0.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.75% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.86%, and it has moved by 101.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -47.20%. The short interest in PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) is 7.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.72 day(s) to cover.

PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PLBY Group Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) shares have gone down -27.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1,146.15% against -18.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.90% this quarter and then jump 84.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -42.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.02 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $68.52 million and $56.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -50.30% and then drop by -38.00% in the coming quarter.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

PLBY Group Inc insiders own 2.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.64%, with the float percentage being 33.64%. Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 14.31 million shares (or 19.37% of all shares), a total value of $24.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.58 million shares, is of Fortress Investment Group LLC’s that is approximately 3.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PLBY Group Inc (PLBY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.62 million, or about 0.85% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 million.