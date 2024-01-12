The Future Belongs To Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE: ALTM) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s traded shares were 21.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.82% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ALTM share is $7.27, that puts it down -20.36 from that peak though still a striking 0.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.01.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ALTM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) trade information

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) registered a -0.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.82% in intraday trading to $6.04 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.31%. The short interest in Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) is 61.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.44 day(s) to cover.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arcadium Lithium PLC has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.50% this quarter and then drop -30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $208.93 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $225.2 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $219.4 million and $233.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.80% and then drop by -3.50% in the coming quarter.

ALTM Dividends

Arcadium Lithium PLC is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM)’s Major holders

Arcadium Lithium PLC insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.45%, with the float percentage being 18.47%.