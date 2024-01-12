The Current Price For MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ: MGOL): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL)’s traded shares were 2.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 5.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.40% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the MGOL share is $16.61, that puts it down -1809.2 from that peak though still a striking 55.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.39. The company’s market capitalization is $12.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.68 million shares, and the average trade volume was 448.61K shares over the past three months.

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) trade information

MGO Global Inc (MGOL) registered a 12.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.40% in intraday trading to $0.87 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 79.96%, and it has moved by 80.82% in 30 days. The short interest in MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL) is 82340.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

MGOL Dividends

MGO Global Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MGO Global Inc (NASDAQ:MGOL)’s Major holders

MGO Global Inc insiders own 57.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.97%, with the float percentage being 2.30%. Cowen and Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 1.76% of all shares), a total value of $0.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49602.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 38582.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $86037.0 market value.