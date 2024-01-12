The $7.29 Is The Price At Which Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.36% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the AUTL share is $7.10, that puts it up 2.61 from that peak though still a striking 77.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. AUTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) registered a 7.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.36% in intraday trading to $7.29 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.80%, and it has moved by 62.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 289.84%. The short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) is 2.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.64, which implies an increase of 24.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.80 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, AUTL is trading at a discount of -78.33% off the target high and 34.16% off the low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) shares have gone up 189.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.94% against 15.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -67.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $790k by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.83 million and $1.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -92.20% and then drop by -38.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.10%. While earnings are projected to return 36.78% in 2024.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 27.43 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR insiders own 8.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.33%, with the float percentage being 85.51%. Syncona Portfolio Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.35 million shares (or 12.29% of all shares), a total value of $50.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.49 million shares, is of Blackstone Inc’s that is approximately 11.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $48.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.57 million.