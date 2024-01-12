The $5.63 Value Of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares were 11.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. The 52-week high for the KGC share is $6.34, that puts it down -12.61 from that peak though still a striking 39.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $6.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.61 million shares over the past three months.

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KGC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.26%, and it has moved by -1.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.13%. The short interest in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) is 11.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.20, which implies an increase of 38.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.02 and $12.35 respectively. As a result, KGC is trading at a discount of -119.36% off the target high and -24.69% off the low.

Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinross Gold Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) shares have gone up 9.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.36% against 6.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.02 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.03 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.08 billion and $973.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.40% and then jump by 5.60% in the coming quarter.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinross Gold Corp. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.