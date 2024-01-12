Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SWVL) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s traded shares were 1.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.67% or $1.71. The 52-week high for the SWVL share is $6.75, that puts it down -8.0 from that peak though still a striking 90.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.62. The company’s market capitalization is $42.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 102.93K shares over the past three months.

Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SWVL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) registered a 37.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.67% in intraday trading to $6.25 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 172.94%, and it has moved by 586.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.00%. The short interest in Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL) is 29700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Swvl Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Swvl Holdings Corp insiders own 32.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.10%, with the float percentage being 0.15%.