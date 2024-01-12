Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ: MDAI): Is It Possible To Be Up 27.64% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s traded shares were 18.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.14% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the MDAI share is $19.50, that puts it down -521.02 from that peak though still a striking 29.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $21.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 986.41K shares over the past three months.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) trade information

Spectral AI Inc (MDAI) registered a 23.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.14% in intraday trading to $3.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.28%, and it has moved by 18.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.44%. The short interest in Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI) is 89480.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.8 day(s) to cover.

MDAI Dividends

Spectral AI Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spectral AI Inc (NASDAQ:MDAI)’s Major holders

Spectral AI Inc insiders own 60.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.33%, with the float percentage being 46.82%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 35.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22949.0 shares, is of Shay Capital LLC’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.24 million.

Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 14419.0 shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value.