SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) Drops -103795.0% From Highs, Now What?

During the recent session, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.22% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SMX share is $415.58, that puts it down -103795.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $2.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 297.70K shares over the past three months.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) registered a 10.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.22% in intraday trading to $0.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.88%, and it has moved by -60.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.82%. The short interest in SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is 30820.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SMX Dividends

SMX (Security Matters) Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in February. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders

SMX (Security Matters) Plc insiders own 4.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.69%, with the float percentage being 2.81%. Gotham Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9230.0 shares (or 0.32% of all shares), a total value of $3692.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 569.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $227.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 160.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $64.0 market value.