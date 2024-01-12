Should Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Revive After A -11.22% Drop From Highs?

During the recent session, Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s traded shares were 1.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $34.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.63. The 52-week high for the FITB share is $38.06, that puts it down -11.22 from that peak though still a striking 35.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.11. The company’s market capitalization is $23.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.54 million shares over the past three months.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $34.22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.32%, and it has moved by 12.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.28%. The short interest in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is 17.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fifth Third Bancorp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) shares have gone up 26.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.79% against -0.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 3.42%. While earnings are projected to return -1.56% in 2024, the next five years will return 4.84% per annum.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fifth Third Bancorp is 1.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

Fifth Third Bancorp insiders own 0.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.30%, with the float percentage being 82.69%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,091 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 87.13 million shares (or 12.80% of all shares), a total value of $2.28 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 59.03 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.55 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $557.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.21 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $424.81 million.