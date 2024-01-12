Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) Rose 56.21% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 4.36%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)’s traded shares were 10.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $81.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.25% or $0.2. The company’s market capitalization is $104.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.32 million shares over the past three months.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.33. SHOP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 48 analysts who have looked at this stock. 27 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Shopify Inc (SHOP) registered a 0.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.25% in intraday trading to $81.30 this Thursday, 01/11/24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.73%, and it has moved by 11.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 122.74%. The short interest in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) is 27.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $75.30, which implies a decrease of -7.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, SHOP is trading at a discount of -23.0% off the target high and 34.81% off the low.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shopify Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shopify Inc (SHOP) shares have gone up 15.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,650.00% against 22.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 342.90% this quarter and then jump 2,000.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.07 billion as predicted by 36 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.81 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.73 billion and $1.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.50% and then jump by 26.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -130.50%. While earnings are projected to return 1627.01% in 2024.

SHOP Dividends

Shopify Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 13 and February 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.